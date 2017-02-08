WARBURTON-The Govt High School Warburton (GHSW) completed all four International School Award (ISA) approved activities with its national partners.

According to the school sources, the national partner based activities include “Importance of Balanced Diet,” “World Teachers’ Day” and “National Heroes.”

The last and colourful activity on the topic of “Intercultural Harmony” was held here the other day.

District Education Authority (DEA) Chief Executive Officer Iftikhar Hassan Butt was the chief guest. A large number of parents witnessed the activity with lot of appreciation for students who took part in the activity.

Students were divided into four groups, representing four provinces - Punjab, KPK, Balochistan and Sindh. Dressed in traditional clothes of their respective provinces, the students had drawn charts, reflecting customs and traditions.

On the occasion, Iftikhar Hassan congratulated GHSW Principal Javed Ashraf Shooka, ISA Coordinators - Khurram Latif and Zahoor Elahi - teachers and students for their brilliant performance.