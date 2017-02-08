Karachi - Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan on Tuesday said that the Sindh government was not serious in resolving water issues of the city and its entire focus was on looting the national wealth.

Khan, who is currently on a two-day visit to Karachi, was addressing the party activists at Safoora Goth.

He was accompanied by party leaders Arif Alvi, Firdaus Shamim Naqvi, Imran Ismail, PTI Sindh Assembly lawmaker Khurram Sher Zaman and several others.

He said that majority of people in Karachi were forced to live without proper water facilities and the city was being controlled by mafias supported by the government. “Water is also controlled in the city by one such mafia and it is quite painful that the government has failed to provide to the masses a basic necessity like water,” he regretted.

He assured the Karachiites that PTI would not leave them at the mercy of insensitive leaders and would be on roads with them to protest for their rights.

Separately, addressing a seminar, engaging young entrepreneurs at Karachi Expo Centre, Imran said that the leader was the one who had control over his fears and the one who always had the fear of losing could not become a leader.

He said that mostly people joined politics to earn money, but it was a noble profession in which a politician has the responsibility to return people’s money to them through better development and management of human resources.

He said that he had built the first Shaukat Khanum Cancer Hospital in Lahore at a cost of Rs700 million, and now it was providing free medical treatment to poor patients. “If anyone has the will to serve people than he does not need any post for it; instead he requires commitment to the cause and a continuous struggle,” he opined.

He said that after the completion of Shaukat Khanum Hospitals in Lahore and Peshawar, one of the biggest cancer hospitals would be built in Karachi soon.

“Shaukat Khanum is my mission and National University of Modern Languages (NUML) University is my passion,” he said, adding that the university had 90 percent students studying on scholarship and were given degrees by Bradford University London.

He further said that education was the secret of success of the western world, and no nation could succeed without it. “Pakistani youth has a great potential, but they need someone to guide them properly,” he pointed out. Meanwhile, PTI Chairman Imran Khan also visited Jamia Farooqia in Shah Faisal Colony and condoled with the sons of Wifaqul Madaris Head Maulana Saleemullah Khan over their father’s death. He prayed for the departed soul and extended sympathies to the bereaved family. He also paid tributes to the services of Maulana Saleemullah Khan.