A meeting of the Corps Commander on Tuesday took strong notice of Indian ceasefire violations along the Line of Control and Working Boundary, said Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) in a statement.

Corps Comds Conf. Indian CFVs potential threat to regional stability. Condemned Ts incidents in Afg,expressed solidarity with Afg ppl/forces pic.twitter.com/9eobs3dJHr — Maj Gen Asif Ghafoor (@OfficialDGISPR) February 8, 2017

“The forum viewed continued unprovoked ceasefire violations by India along the Line of Control and Working Boundary as potential threat to regional stability,” said the statement.

Corps Comds Conf. Expressed satisfaction on progress of CT / Intel based ops. "Ops will cont till achievement of desired end state",#COAS. pic.twitter.com/g00cdzCtFr — Maj Gen Asif Ghafoor (@OfficialDGISPR) February 8, 2017

“The forum also condemned recent terrorist incidents in Afghanistan and expressed solidarity with Afghan people and their security forces in defeating terrorism.”