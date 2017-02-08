A meeting of the Corps Commander on Tuesday took strong notice of Indian ceasefire violations along the Line of Control and Working Boundary, said Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) in a statement.

“The forum viewed continued unprovoked ceasefire violations by India along the Line of Control and Working Boundary as potential threat to regional stability,” said the statement.

“The forum also condemned recent terrorist incidents in Afghanistan and expressed solidarity with Afghan people and their security forces in defeating terrorism.”