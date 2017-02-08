ISLAMABAD - Additional Secretary (United Nations and Economic Co-operation), Tasnim Aslam on Wednesday called on the global community to play its role in the resolution of the Jammu and Kashmir dispute in line with the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) resolutions.

According to a statement, she was briefing the ambassadors of foreign missions in Islamabad in the Foreign Office on the continuously aggravating human rights situation in Indian occupied Jammu and Kashmir in the backdrop of Kashmir Solidarity Day.

The Additional Secretary highlighted that, “Kashmir Solidarity Day is observed every year on February 5 to express Pakistan’s unwavering diplomatic, moral and political support to the oppressed people of Indian occupied Jammu and Kashmir in their legitimate struggle for the realization of the right to self-determination in accordance with UN Security Council resolutions.”



She stressed that, “The Jammu and Kashmir dispute is one of the oldest items on the agenda of the UN Security Council. Indian brutalities in IoK had increased significantly after the extra-judicial killing of Burhan Wani on July 8, 2016.”

“Gross violation of human rights of the people of IoK perpetrated by Indian occupation forces had resulted in 150 civilian deaths and injuries to more than 20,000,” she said.

“The inhumane use of pellet guns has caused serious injuries to thousands of innocent people, including young girls and children, and blinded hundreds completely or partially,” she asserted.

“India has deprived more than 1.5 billion people of this region of peace and prosperity by refusing to resolve the Jammu and Kashmir dispute in accordance with the UN Security Council Resolutions and its own promises,” Aslam said.



The Additional Secretary urged the international community to take up with India its gross human rights violations perpetrated in IoK at all levels to ensure the misery and suffering of the innocent people of IoK is alleviated.