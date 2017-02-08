ISLAMABAD - Nawab of Junagadh Muhammad Jehangir Khanji has said Junagadh is unfinished agenda of partition of the Sub-continent as Pakistan is incomplete without Junagadh.

Speaking at Islamabad Bar Association here on Tuesday, he said the British rulers had given the Indian states the right to join India or Pakistan or remain independent at the time of independence.

The largest state, Hyderabad decided to remain independent while his grandfather Nawab Mahabat Khanji signed an agreement for merger of the state with Pakistan on Sept 15, 1947 with Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah. Indian forces, however, took over the state on Nov 9, he said.

He said a majority of the people who strengthened the economy of Pakistan belonged to Junagadh.

The economic experts of the state played a significant role in strengthening the country’s foundation, he said. He said his ancestors wanted to see Pakistan a prosperous country and sacrificed everything for it. Nawab said the government of Pakistan should revive the accession case of Junagadh state at various international fora including the United Nations, as the instruments of accession were still intact.

He added that the Junagadh case should be taken forward along with Kashmir and other such cases. “We should fight the case of Junagadh and highlight the issue. The Nawab of Junagadh is leading the cause.

Islamabad Bar Association Naveed Malik also addressed the ceremony to highlight cause of Junagadh.

Vice President of the bar Shakeel Awan and large number of lawyers also participated in the special event.