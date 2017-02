Police officers on Wednesday have arrested a suspect and confiscated as many as 30 alcohol bottles during a search operation in Kasur.

On a tip off received about the sale of substandard alcohol, Phoolnagar City police raided the area and detained Khalid aka Kali Bhagiana and shifted him to the jail.

The officers have also recovered 30 bottles from his possession.

Moreover, police have launched an investigation into the matter and lodged case against the culprit.