According to a report published by Saudi Gazette, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia has deported at least 39000 Pakistanis in the previous four months.

Saudi newspaper illustrated that deportations were carried out for violating rules of residence and work.

The report depicted the involvement of Pakistanis in terrorist activities orchestrated by Islamic State (IS) group as well as in crimes of drug trafficking, thefts, forgery and physical assaults.

Furthermore, it was declared that 82 Pakistanis have been imprisoned in Saudi jails on terror suspicions.

Abdullah Al-Sadoun, chairman of the security committee of the Shoura Council, called for thoroughly scrutinising the Pakistanis prior to recruitment for work in the Kingdom.