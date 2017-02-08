RAHIM YAR KHAN-A couple was axed to death allegedly in the name of honour at Chak 10, Khanpur, some 55km from here the other night.

According to police, a young man identified as Muhammad Ihsan, 20, resident of Chak 10, had fallen in love with a local girl Tahira. The couple was, reportedly, willing to contract love-marriage. He along with the girl was going somewhere on a motorcycle the other night. On the way, unidentified persons intercepted them and attacked with axes, killing the couple on the spot.

According to sources, the incident is honour killing as the couple was having an affair.

On information, Khanpur Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Farooq Ahmed and the Saddr Police SHO reached the crime scene and collected circumstantial evidence. The police shifted the dead bodies to hospital for autopsy and medico-legal formalities. According to the PRO to the district police officer, the murderers would be traced and arrested soon as “the police have found some clues.”