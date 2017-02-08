The year’s first lunar eclipse would be held on February 11 whereas the solar eclipse will be taken place on February 26.

According to meteorologists, the first lunar eclipse will be witnessed in Pakistan between 3:34pm to 7:53pm whereas the second lunar eclipse is likely to be seen on August 7 and 8 from 8:50pm to 1:50am.

They also revealed that the first solar eclipse of the year will appear on February 26 while the second eclipse will happen on August 21.

The astronomers said that both lunar eclipses will be visible in Pakistan however, people will not be able to see solar eclipses.