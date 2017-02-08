ISLAMABAD - A 25-year-old labourer was killed as a result of unprovoked Indian firing across the Line of Control (LoC) in the Khuiratta sector on Tuesday, said a statement of the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR)

Ashfaq belonged to village Tain in Khuiratta sector. Pakistani troops effectively responded to Indian firing.

According to ISPR, the victim was injured and was shifted to civil hospital where he succumbed to his wounds later. “Another innocent life lost to Indian irresponsible attitude,” reads a tweet from Director General ISPR Major General Asif Ghafoor.

Last week, Director ISPR in a media briefing had said that India made 314 ceasefire violations resulting in martyrdom of 46 civilians in the last four months, while 40 Indian troops were killed in retaliation by the Pakistani forces. India as a whole had carried out 945 ceasefire violations along the LoC and WB during the last three years.

Meanwhile, Federal Cabinet yesterday decided to build 50 bunkers along the Working Boundary to provide refuge to villagers living in the area.

The cabinet also approved compensation for the families of those killed in such incidents.According to the cabinet decision, those killed in such incidents will be given Rs500,000 as compensation and Rs150,000 will be offered to the seriously injured.