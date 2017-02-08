A troublesome passenger was arrested from Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) Heathrow bound flight, PK-757, which landed at Stansted airport according to reports.

Upon getting the signal, British fighter jets escorted the flight PK-757 which was carrying at least 200 passengers on Tuesday over a bomb-scare. “Quick Reaction Alert Typhoon aircraft were launched this afternoon from RAF Conings by to intercept a civilian aircraft,” Ministry of Defence stated.

According to sources, Essex Police stated that he was just a troublesome person, there was no hijacking or a terror attack situation.

Spokesperson for PIA, Danial Gilani issued a statement in this regard and said that “UK authorities received some vague security threat through an anonymous phone call regarding PIA s Lahore-Heathrow flight PK-757 before its landing at Heathrow, after which, as per their standard procedures the aircraft was diverted to Stansted airport."