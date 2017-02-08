Maryam Nawaz has dismissed all the rumours about purpose of her visit to United Kingdom.

In a message posted on Twitter, Maryam explained that she was in UK to see her son.

“The spin being given to my benign visit by a section of media is ridiculous,” she said, adding that she would return to Pakistan in a week.

Her remarks come following media reports that her visit was linked with Panama leaks, which have put spotlight on offshore holdings of the ruling Sharif family.

The case is being heard by the Supreme Court.