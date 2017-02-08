ISLAMABAD - Minister of State for Information, Technology and Telecom Anusha Rahman on Tuesday launched first National Incubation Centre and declared it a milestone in the Government of Pakistan’s digital agenda.

The NIC will provide start-ups with a free-of-cost workspace, incubation, acceleration, seed funds, and access to 50 million plus mobile customers.

On the occasion, Anusha Rehman said that the launch of the National Incubation Center was an important milestone in the Government of Pakistan’s digital agenda.

I would like to appreciate the efforts of the team, the ICT (R&D) Fund Board, Chairman PTA and all our partners who have made this possible.

She wished all the start-ups joining the National Incubation Center the very best in achieving their dreams, they are our future and it is nothing but the very best for them.

She said, “we have already also announced setting up of four more incubation centres in four provincial capitals together with innovation centres, one each for IoT, robotics and Fintech.”

Augie K Fabela II, co-founder VimpelCom and chairman emeritus added, “VimpelCom and Jazz will lead the digital revolution in Pakistan, this launch provides young Pakistani entrepreneurs an opportunity to further their business ambitions. Pakistanis are ready to make their mark on the world economy and Jazz will make it a reality”

The NIC in the first year will house 40 start-ups with access to a state-of-the-art global facility.

Services include free broadband internet, silent rooms, gaming zone, curriculum for startup education, best business leaders as mentors, and an innovation lab designed along international standards.