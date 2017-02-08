Pakistan on Tuesday lodged a protest with India over the killing of a civilian in cross-border firing in Khuiratta sector across the Line of Control, reported Radio Pakistan.

Ashfaq, a 25-year-old labourer from the village of Tain, was injured in Indian firing and later succumbed to his injuries, said the statement issued by the military’s media wing.

"Pakistani troops effectively responded to Indian firing," added the ISPR statement.

Foreign Office Director General (South Asia and Saarc) Dr Muhammad Faisal lodged the protest with Indian Deputy High Commissioner JP Singh. Faisal deplored the deliberate targeting of civilians, which is a crime as well as violation of international human rights and humanitarian laws.

He urged India to respect the 2003 ceasefire agreement, to investigate this and other incidents of ceasefire violations, to instruct Indian forces to respect the agreement, and to stop targeting villages and civilians near the border.