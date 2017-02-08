Pakistan Navy has organised the multinational naval exercise “Aman-17” on the dates of February 10-14 in the North Arabian Sea. Navies of 71 countries have been invited to participate. Initiated and organised by Pakistan, the "AMAN" series exercise is held every year since 2007, aiming to boost the inter-operability and to demonstrate the allied nation's capabilities to fight terrorism and other maritime threats.

The exercise is themed "together for peace," which will feature different and various activities ranging from harbour and sea phases where participants will witness a variety of activities including Search & Rescue (SAR) Operations, gunnery drills, anti-piracy demonstrations, replenishment at Sea (RAS) and maritime counter-terrorism demonstrations.

On projecting sea power, it involves ships, aircraft, helicopters, Special Operations Forces (SOF), Explosives Ordinance Disposal (EOD), marine teams and observers from regional as well extra-regional navies.

This exercise will serve to provide a platform for the navies involved - some of which do not work together very often - to hone their skills and build cooperation and friendship to promote peace and stability.

The joint drill will bring together navies from 12 countries including Australia, China, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Maldives, Pakistan, Russia, Sri Lanka, Turkey, the United Kingdom and the United States.In addition, observers from 31 countries will also attend the event.

The Chinese navy fleet will include the guided-missile destroyer Harbin, guided-missile frigate Handan and the comprehensive supply ship Dongpinghu.