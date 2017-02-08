The Director General (SA & SAARC), Dr. Mohammad Faisal, summoned the Indian Deputy High Commissioner, J.P. Singh, on Wednesday to condemn the unprovoked ceasefire violation committed by Indian forces on 07 February 2017 in Khui Ratta Sector, resulting in the death of one civilian, Ashfaq (25 years old) who was working as a labourer for the construction of a house.

The Director General deplored the deliberate targeting of civilians, which is a crime as well as violation of international human rights and humanitarian laws.

He urged the Indian side to respect the 2003 Ceasefire Understanding; investigate this and other incidents of ceasefire violations; instruct the Indian forces to respect the ceasefire, in the letter and spirit, stop targeting the villages and civilians and maintain peace on the LoC.

Tensions across the long-disputed de facto Himalayan border reached dangerous levels in September last year, when India blamed Pakistan-based militants for a raid on army base in Uri that killed 19 soldiers.

There have since been repeated outbreaks of cross-border firing, with both sides reporting deaths and injuries including of civilians.

Kashmir has been divided between India and Pakistan since the end of British colonial rule in 1947. Both claim the Himalayan territory in full and have fought two wars over the mountainous region.

