Foreign Office Spokesman Nafees Zakaria has said that Pakistan will continue its policy of minimum deterrence to maintain peace in the region, reported Radio Pakistan.

In an interview, he said Pakistan will not take part in any arms race in the region despite Indian hostilities.

Nafees Zakaria said Pakistan has serious concerns about Indian arms expansion.

The Spokesman said India leveled baseless allegations regarding Pathankot incident but never gave any solid proof in this regard.