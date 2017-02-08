PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Pervez Khattak has decided to set up the Islamic Ideology Council and to reconfigure the foundation of entire curriculum in the province after consultation with ulema of all schools of thought.

Addressing a news conference, he held a meeting with a Muttahida Ulema Board delegation at the Chief Minister’s House here, said an official statement issued, yesterday.

The Chief Minister stated that his Government was going all-out to improve educational system in the province to put it along Islamic lines. The government legislated against interest rate and corrupt practices, and included the Islamic injunctions, the finality of Prophethood, Nazra Quran and Quran with translation in the syllabus of primary, elementary, secondary and higher secondary schools.

Mr. Khattak said the recommendations of the Muttahida Ulema Board would be implemented and that the provincial government would underwrite legislative proposals and structure the final details if the need arose.

The Federal and Provincial governments were bound by the Constitution to make legislations to mould the laws in compatibility with Islamic injunctions.

The CM said it was binding for the governments to promote Islamic teachings and make all-out efforts in this regard but unfortunately, the previous governments made no arrangements for progress to it.

He appreciated ulema for reforming the entire school curriculum and said his government was making every effort to reconcile educational system with Islamic teachings and eliminate corruption and corrupt practices and interest rate from the society.

Mr. Khattak said the interest-based system and corruption manacled the poor masses and that it was the government’s collective responsibility to totally eliminate it.