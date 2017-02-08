Prime Minister (PM) Mian Muhammad Nawaz Sharif said that the Federal and Provincial Governments should work hand-in-hand through matching grant basis to achieve Sustainable Development Goals.

He was chairing a meeting in Lahore on Wednesday to monitor progress of Prime Minister’s Sustainable Development Goals Program.

The Prime Minister said that SDGs implementation will have a positive trickle-down effect on the masses for improving the livelihood. He said improving the living standards of the people of Pakistan is our mission and we are delivering efficiently by the grace of Almighty. He further stated that we should coordinate effectively for implementation of SDG Program.

Nawaz Sharif lauded the excellent work undertaken by Chief Minister Punjab in leading development initiatives.

The sectoral SDG program for Pakistan includes electrification schemes, rehabilitation of electricity distribution infrastructure, Gas and Natural resources, new schools and up-gradation of existing schools with provision of facilities. It also includes construction of Basic Health Units and Regional Health Centres, up-gradation of existing health facilities, construction and rehabilitation of Farm to Market roads.