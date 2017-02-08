MULTAN-Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif has approved Rs5 billion fund for sewerage projects in Multan, disclosed Mayor Ch Naved Arrain.

Talking to journalists here on Tuesday, the Mayor added that the funds would be released soon and all sewerage related problems of the town would be resolved on permanent basis. He said that all-out measures would be adopted to turn Multan into a clean and green city. He said that he and his team had a comprehensive plan to resolve all problems currently faced by the city. He added that the Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif and Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif wanted to see Multan a developed city and the government had launched many projects for this purpose. He declared that all the decisions for the development of the city would be made with the consultation of citizens. He said that he was son of soil and well aware of all city problems.

To a query, he said that the extortionists deserved strict legal action. “All residents of Multan are respectable. They earn halal money after working hard but some thugs deprive them of their money,” he added. He said that some extortionists deprived poor rickshaw drivers of their money at Vehari Chowk and he had sent a letter to the CPO for action against them. “It is police’s duty to protect the lives and property of the citizens,” he noted.