Chairman Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Imran Khan said that Karachi belongs to PTI, we will resolve all its problems.

While talking to media today, Imran khan said that Qatari letter is a fraud, the real money trail is Ishaq Dar’s confessional statement.

Khan once again reminded Qatari ambassador’s statement in which he denied any link with prince’s letter and said the Qatari prince is business partner of Sharif family and is himself corrupt.

He said that Supreme Court (SC) is being threatened at the moment and Nawaz is cutting ribbons only after emergence of Panamagate.

PTI chairman announced to accept verdict of SC in Panama leaks case.

Earlier, the chairman spent a busy day in Karachi. He went to Shah Faisal Colony straight from airport to condole the family of Maulana Saleemullah Khan over his death.

Afterwards, he went to Karachi Expo Center where he addressed a seminar and did not forget to criticize the Prime Minister (PM) there as well.

Imran Khan also bashed Singh government for not solving the water problems of Karachi and said the city has been transformed into pile garbage. He also hinted to come on roads to protest against the issues.

Khan also met religious scholars in Faizan-e-Madina. He said that there are dual standards of justice in the country, one for the rich and one for the poor.

He said justice, education and health facilities are not provided to the poor. He expressed that it is his mission to build a university like Oxford in Pakistan.