KHANEWAL-City police have booked PML-N tehsil president and his 15 companions for holding the Municipal Committee workers hostage, creating hurdles in the official work and threatening them with dire consequences.

On the complaint of the MC enforcement officer, the city police registered an FIR against Shaikh Fateh Ali and 15 others. The MC staff was working on encroachment campaign, near fruit and vegetables market Khanewal. Meanwhile, Sheikh Fateh Ali came there with his more than 15 companions and started threatening the staff and held them hostage, the officer said. “He (Shiekh) released us on the request of the people around there,” he added. The enforcement officer alleged sheikh Fateh of stealing their tools also. On the complaint of the enforcement officer MC Khanewal, PS city Khanewal registered the FIR.