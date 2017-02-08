President Mamnoon Hussain said that Pakistan and Afghanistan will work together with mutual understanding and spirit of brotherhood for resolution of the problems of the region.

Addressing a function of Higher Education Commission in Islamabad on Wednesday, he hoped that both Pakistan and Afghanistan will go together in the journey of development and prosperity.

The President said both the countries have close historic, cultural and religious relations. He said it should be our top priority that political differences and the changing environment will not affect relationship between the two countries.

He said wars and disturbances have halted the process of development in the region and the Afghan people were affected directly. However, he said negatives forces are now breathing their last.

Mamnoon Hussain hoped that the Afghan leadership and people will foil internal and external conspiracies and play their role in development and prosperity.

The President urged the Afghan students studying in Educational Institutions in Pakistan on scholarships to work hard and play their due role for bright future of the new generation. He said they should take full benefit of development opportunities.

He said Pakistan is desirous of involving Afghanistan in the process of development and prosperity with open heart. He called upon the Afghan students to ensure peace, stability, development and prosperity with their hard work.