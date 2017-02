TURBAT: A massive 6.6-magnitude earthquake hit the Balochistan`s districts of Ormara, Pasni, Turbat, Gwadar and the adjoining areas on early morning, today, as informed by US Geological Survey.

The earthquake's epicentre was 90 kilometres south of Turbat, near Pasni district. The earthquake struck at a depth of 12km. There are no immediate reports of casualties or damages. The local administration has issued a high alert for districts at Makran belt.