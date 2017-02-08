KHANEWAL-Unidentified car riders kidnapped a ninth class student and chopped off his tongue here on Tuesday. According to eyewitnesses, Samar Abbas, a student of 9th class in Fort Grammar School Kot Islam, Khanewal, was going to school in the morning. The unknown people picked him up by force and went away. After more than one hour, the boy was found in a lonely place near Hawali Koranga with his tongue cut by a sharp knife.