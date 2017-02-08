SHEIKHUPURA/SARGODHA-Six persons including two brothers died in three road accident occurred in different areas here on Tuesday.

In Sheikhupura, two passengers were killed and 20 others sustained injuries when a speeding truck crashed into a bus on motorway near Hiran Minar Interchange.

The police said both the vehicle were heading towards Islamabad when the truck in a bid to overtake the bush crashed into it. As a result two persons including Waqas Masood, resident of Vehari died on the spot while 20 others got injured who were shifted to local DHQ hospital. However, six of the injured were later referred to Mayo Hospital Lahore due to their critical condition. The Saddr Police launched investigation into the incident.

In another accident, two motorcyclists, reportedly cousins, were killed when a rashly-driven truck hit the bike near Khori on GT Road. The deceased were identified as Ali Raza and Rafi Ullah. They were going to Gujranwala from Lahore on a bike when the truck hit the bike, killing them on the spot.

In Sargodha, two brothers died and they father got injured when a speeding car hit a motorcycle, they were riding here on Tuesday.

The police said that the accident took place at Jhamra Road in Sargodha when a recklessly-driven car knocked down a bike, carrying persons - two brothers and their father. Both the brothers died on the spot and their father injured critically. The injured and dead bodies were taken to hospital. The car driver fled from the scene while the police impounded the vehicle and registered a case against the driver.

2 dacoits encountered

MULTAN- Two alleged dacoits were killed in crossfire with police and four others managed to escape here on Tuesday, police said.

The killed outlaws were identified as Ali Sher alias Neko, resident of Faisalabad, and Abdul Jabbar alias Bilal of Toba Tek Singh. The police recovered a pump action rifle and a pistol from their possession.

Police claimed the outlaws were killed by the firing from their accomplices. Sources said that police stopped six outlaws, riding two cars, at a picket at Sohni Dharti Chowk but they opened fire on police and tried to escape. The police parties from Seetal Mari Police chased them and tried to stop near Sabzi Mandi.

The police claimed the outlaws had been involved in robberies, murders and other heinous crimes in Multan, Khanewal and Sindh and they were wanted in dozens of cases.