CHIcHAWATNI-Two persons including a driver were burnt alive in a fire erupted in a trailer after it rammed into a roadside tree here on Tuesday.
The Lahore-bound goods-laden trailer was coming from Karachi. It went out of driver control and rammed into a tree on roadside on Chichawatni Bypass Road. Rs Resultantly the trailer caught fire, leaving two persons including the driver burnt alive.
The bodies were shifted to local hospital for medico-legal formalities.
The deceased were identified as Saeed, driver, and Mohammad Umar. However, Fayaz, a helper, managed to save his life by jumping out of the burning vehicle.
The police said that incident occurred after driver drowsed while driving. The police have started investigation.

This news was published in The Nation newspaper. Read complete newspaper of 08-Feb-2017 here.