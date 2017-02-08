CHIcHAWATNI-Two persons including a driver were burnt alive in a fire erupted in a trailer after it rammed into a roadside tree here on Tuesday.

The Lahore-bound goods-laden trailer was coming from Karachi. It went out of driver control and rammed into a tree on roadside on Chichawatni Bypass Road. Rs Resultantly the trailer caught fire, leaving two persons including the driver burnt alive.

The bodies were shifted to local hospital for medico-legal formalities.

The deceased were identified as Saeed, driver, and Mohammad Umar. However, Fayaz, a helper, managed to save his life by jumping out of the burning vehicle.

The police said that incident occurred after driver drowsed while driving. The police have started investigation.