KASUR-Two girl students died and another is critical allegedly after consuming poisonous toffees and fruit chaat in village Mir Muhammad here the other day.

According to police, three minor girl students - Eman Fatima, 5, Ayesha, 4 and Nisha - consumed poisonous toffees and fruit chaat, from a stall outside Govt Girls High School. Their condition deteriorated and they fell unconscious soon after consuming the ‘toxic stuff.’ They were shifted to Children Hospital Lahore where Fatima and Ayesha breathed their last while Nisha is being treated. The police launched investigation.

MAN KILLED IN ACCIDENT

A motorcyclist was killed in collision with a motorcycle rickshaw on Ferozepur Road.

The police said that Akbar Ali, a resident of Katlohi Kalan, was on the way to Kasur on a motorbike.

As he reached Ferozepur Road, a speeding Qingqi hit the bike head-on, killing Akbar Ali on the spot.