PESHAWAR - At least two policemen were injured when a suicide bomber blew up his vehicle at the main gate of Mandan Police Station in Bannu on Tuesday.

The attack took place in the wee hours of Tuesday when a suicide bomber blew up his explosives-laden Suzuki Mehran at the front of the police station.

As a result, two policemen, Alamdar and Mudassir, sustained multiple injuries while the main gate and boundary walls of the police station were also damaged extensively in the explosion. The injured policemen were taken to the District Headquarters (DHQ) Hospital where their condition was stated to be out of danger.

According to police, at least 20kg of explosive material was used in the blast. Following the blast, the bomb disposal unit rushed to the site and collected evidence. The police have registered a case and investigation is underway.

It was second suicide attack on Mandan Police Station. The first suicide blast was carried out on September 26, 2009 when a bomber rammed an explosives-laden vehicle into the gate of the police station.

At least 10 people had been killed in that blast and 58 others, including 28 policemen, were injured.