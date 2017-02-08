Unknown men have fired shots at a National Accountability Bureau (NAB) official's house in the Jodial area of Gilgit-Baltistan (GB), reported the police.

According to Station House Officer Syed Murtaza Shah, the assailants opened fire inside the house of Deputy Director Coordination NAB Abdul Majid, and they set fire to a portion of the house.

During the attack, DDC NAB and other people in the house remained safe, police sources said.

Abdul Majid was probing some major corruption cases in GB, according to the police.