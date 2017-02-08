HAFIZABAD- A young woman was allegedly raped by two accused here in Mohallah Fazilpura on Tuesday.

The police have arrested the accused and registered a case against them.

According to police source, the woman (identity withheld), resident of Sheikhupura visited Sukheke Mandi to see her relations. However, both the accused identified as Nadeem Abbas and Usman allegedly lured her away and rape her.

Meanwhile, a girl of Pindi Bawray was allegedly abducted by one Allah Ditta.

On the report of Amjad Ali, father of the girl, the police have registered a case against him. According to the FIR, accused visited his house and enticed his daughter away.

ONE KILLED

A young man died and two others injured in an accident on Motorway near Sukheke.

According to rescue sources, Gul Zaman Pathan along with Muhammad Imran and Aneesur Rehman was on way to Lahore on a trailer. Near Sukheke the trailer rammed into a truck from the rear. Resultantly, Gul Zaman died and two others sustained injuries.