SARGODHA-The Law Enforcement Agencies (LEAs) nicked 20 illegal Afghan nationals during a search operation in the district. Most of the foreigners were nabbed from stone-crushing area in the limits of Atta Saheed police. Under the NAP, the LEAs conducted search operation in the hilly areas of Atta Shaheed Police and Bhaghtanwala Police precincts and arrested the Afghan nationals after they failed to produce any legal documents. Later, the police registered cases against them under Foreign Act.