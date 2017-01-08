MIRPUR-With the invitations extended to at least 28 leading lawyers of Indian occupied Jammu & Kashmir, brisk preparations are afoot for hosting National Kashmir Conference of Lawyers in Mirpur on January 21 under the auspices of the District Bar Association (DBA).

The DBA president said, “The objective of holding of the scheduled congregation of the legal fraternity from both the sides of the line of control in Jammu and Kashmir (AJK and IOK) is to attract the immediate attention of the international community for its due role for the early peaceful settlement of the lingering Kashmir issue, said Zulfiqar Ahmed Raja.

He continued that the bar took the decision of holding the grand event in view of the prevailing ugly conditions of the erstwhile Jammu & Kashmir state because of the continued long delay in settlement of the Kashmir issue despite the arrival of over 36 resolutions passed by the United Nations on Kashmir issue. The resolutions seek early grant of right to sel—determination to the people of Jammu & Kashmir.

Zulfiqar Raja continued that the seasoned lawyers including the presidents and general secretaries of the bar associations from all the four provinces of Pakistan, Azad Jammu & Kashmir, Gilgit/Baltistan, Indian occupied Jammu & Kashmir as well as from the bar associations Indian cities including New Delhi, Mumbai have been invited to conference to join heads for finding early solution to the issue. He stressed its solution in line with the aspirations of the people of Jammu & Kashmir and under the spirit of the international norms and commitments.

The invited persons are President of J&K High Court Bar Association Srinagar Mian Abdul Qayyum, President of J&K High Court Bar Association Jammu Sunil Sethie, Imriaz Mir Advocate from Doda, Hafeezur Rehman from Udhampur, Tahir Khursheed Raina from Rajouri-Poonch, Syed Fasil Qadri from Rajbagh Srinagar, Sheikh Manzoor Ahmed Advocate from Jammu, AV Gupta Advocate from Srinagar, Justice (r) Bilal Nazki from Srinagar, Abdul Rashid Hanjura AdvocateSarfraz Hamid Rather Advocate from Poonch, Ch Liaqat Hussain Advocate, Shabnam Lone Advocate from Capurah, Muhammad Ashraf Advocate from Rawlpura Srinagar, G Shaheen from Srinagar, AH Mughal Advocate from Jammu, Justice (r) Annand, Mirza Abdul Rasheed from Jammu, and Zaffar Ullad from Rajouri.

The other sare Ram Jeth Melani former Chairman Kashmir Committee New Delhi, Rajindar Sachar of Delhi, Prof Bhim Singh from New Delhi, JA Kazmi Advocate, Mir Hafeezullah Advocate, Dr Saif Mahmood Advocate, Tabassam Mughal Advocate and Yousaf Tarehgami Advocate from Tarehgam (IOK).