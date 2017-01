MULTAN: Police arrested 34 suspected including 19 wanted persons during a search operations in different areas of Multan.

The police conducted search operations in different areas and rounded up 34 suspected persons, on a tip-off.

The police also claimed to have recovered huge cache of liquors and drugs from suspects’ possession.

According to police, 19 among the 34 suspects were wanted persons while four among them were most wanted persons. Four suspects were held for having illegal weapons.