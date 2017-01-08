Dtaff HAeporter - A three-day anti-polio drive will kick off from January 16 across the district including tribal areas.

The vaccinators will also cover the shrines of famous Muslim Sufi saints Hazrat Syed Ahmad Sultan Sakhi Sarwar, Hazrat Muhammad Suleman Shah Taunsvi (Peer Pathan) and Hazrat Zinda Peer in tribal areas.

A meeting in this regard was held here on Friday in the chair of Deputy Commissioner Nadeemur Reham. The meeting was informed 1,451 polio teams of 3,155 personnel including 304 mobile teams, 60 transit sites and 87 fixed sites teams would vaccinate 580,683 children of under 5 years of age across the district.

Health officer Munwar Abbas said these teams would administer polio drops door to door. DC Nadeem said that foolproof security would be provided for the all polio teams through Punjab Police in towns and Border Military Police (BMP) in tribal areas.

He also appealed to people to support the efforts for elimination of polio in district. It is worth mentioning that in every meeting during the last year, the Health Department officials claimed that 580,683 children of under 5 years of age would be vaccinated in district, which means there is no increase or decrease in the number of children of under 5 year age in district for the last one year.