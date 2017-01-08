At least 14 people were killed in a car crash on GT Road near Jhelum on Sunday.

Eight men, four women and two children have been reported to be among the dead, the District Police Office spokesperson told local media.

Nine other were injured, some of them severely, Police Official Naveed Ahmed said.

The van, which was on its way from Jhelum to Rawalpindi was travelling at a high speed, collided with a car on its way to Islamabad.

One of the tyres of the car burst, making it somersault across the road.

Three of the four passengers of the car died in the crash.

Rescue teams are present at the crash site and rescue operations are underway.

Crash victims' relatives have been alerted of the accident. Bodies of those killed in the crash will be handed over once a post mortem examination has been concluded.

The incident is being investigated, police said.