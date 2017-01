KARACHI: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) to be headed by Bilawal Bhutto Zardari under the new structure, according to sources.

According to sources, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari will head PPP while former chairman Senate Nayyar Hussain Bukhari will be the Secretary General.

PPP-Parliamentarians has been dissolved under the new structure. PPP will stay as the only functional party, the sources said.