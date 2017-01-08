FAISALABAD: Two brothers were stabbed to death after intoxication, police informed.



According to sources, Karamat and Salahuddin, were found murdered while their father Farooq and another brother was seriously injured. According to the Police, they were killed after intoxication.

The injured were shifted to Allied hospital and the bodies were shifted to another medical facility for medico-legal formalities. Police have registered a case and for further investigations have taken into custody the deceased`s youngest sibling on suspicion.