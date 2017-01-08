TOBA TEK SINGH - District Council chairperson Ms Fauzia Warraich yesterday issued notices to three departments to vacate the building of district council where they have set up their offices.

MNA Khalid Javed Warraich, spouse of DC Chairperson Fauzia Warriach, told the media that the Motorway Police’s licence branch, the Water Management Department and Anti-Corruption Establishment have set up their offices in the district council complex. He said that so far no budget has been provided to the district council, adding that out of all six vehicles owned by the district council, only one is available at the complex. He informed that he has learnt from the staff that one each of the vehicles are in the use of Kamalia AC and the Faisalabad Commissioner, one vehicle is out of order and parked at the DC Complex while two vehicles are being used by the Deputy Commissioner’s house. He stated that most of the furniture of the offices of the district council complex has been either been stolen or broken, adding that the water course which used to irrigate round the clock to trees and lawns at the DC complex has been closed for the last eight years.

The PML-N MPA pointed out that the dilapidated district council complex building needs millions of rupees for repair and renovation while computers, fax machine, scanner and electric generator have also been stolen from the offices. He regretted that residences built for the District Council employees have been occupied by the staff of other government departments. “There is no clue about 20 out of the total 172 employees as to where they perform duty,” he claimed, adding that definitely these employees would be working in the houses of officers or their offices in other departments.