The judicial system of Pakistan bid farewell to the highly powerful military courts as they stopped functioning after the designated time period that lasted for two years.

"The military courts have ceased to function on expiry of mandated period," said a statement issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations released on Sunday.

The courts were established in wake of the Army Public School massacre through the controversial 21st Amendment. Over time, the courts penetrated their way into the criminal justice system of the country.

"Military courts were established through constitutional amendment in the environment of heightened terrorism," added the statement. "Routine judicial system was under stress wherein judicial set ups/judges were also subjected to act of terrorism."

Their introduction through amendments in the Pakistan Army Act (1952) sparked much debate and drew much criticism. Many say the courts operated behind closed doors and curtailed the convict's right to appeal.

"During the period of its validity, 274 cases were referred to military courts. Of these 161 were awarded death penalty (12 executed) and 113 were awarded imprisonment of varying duration," said the military's media wing.

"The cases were dealt through due process of law in military courts. The disposal through military courts has yielded positive effects towards reduction in terrorist’s activities."