VEHARI-Parents of the students of Divisional Public School (DPS) Vehari expressed grave concerns over the inappropriate security arrangements in and around the educational institute.

They said as three posts of guards were lying vacant, the school administration has posted untrained servants namely Rana Naeem, Rana Ishfaq and Hashim as security guards at the school. They are not trained even to operate weapons, they revealed.

They said the height of boundary wall is extremely low and anybody can jump the wall and enter the school easily. They said more than 1,800 students are enrolled with the school but there is no proper security arrangements.

The principal has named sports teacher Munir Hussain as the security focal person but he is unfamiliar with the security issues, they said. They demanded strict action against the negligence. However, Principal Arshad Kiani said that all the security arrangements were finalised and there is no fear of any untoward incident.