KASUR-The police claimed to have held eight outlaws including drug-peddlers and gamblers during a crackdown here.

According to police, a vigorous crackdown was launched on the outlaws of different categories during which the police arrested eight of them including three drug-peddlers and four gamblers. The police also recovered 1,450g of hashish, two cellphones and cash from them.

Rape accused held

The police claimed to have arrested an accused allegedly on the charge of raping a Class-V girl student here. According to police, Abdullah, father of the affected girl and a resident of Bhaguke Araiyan, submitted an application to the Kanganpur Police that his daughter went to fields to collect turmeric where the accused Sajid Ali raped her. The police arrested the accused and launched investigation.

KPC body vow

As highlighting public issues is main duty of the journalist community, the Kasur Press Club new office bearers will spare no effort to discharge this noble duty. It was the crux of speeches made by KPC president Haji Sharif Mehr and general secretary Tariq Mehmood Jutt while talking to representatives of different political and welfare organisations here. According to the press club sources, Elahi Welfare Organisation president Muhammad Mansha, PML-N (youth wing) district vice president Haji Zulfiqar and others called on the new KPC president and general secretary at Nawa-i-Waqt and Waqt News bureau office at Baldia Chowk.

On the occasion, they delivered him bouquets of flowers with congratulations on successfully securing top main slots of the press club.

MAN COMMITS SUICIDE

A man committed suicide over domestic issue here. According to police, 33-year-old Sajid Ali, son of Hakim Maseeh and a resident of Chak 33 Changa Manga, committed suicide after being fed up with domestic disputes. The Changa Manga Police are investigating.