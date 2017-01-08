ISLAMABAD - Chairman National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Qamar Zaman Chaudhry on Saturday chaired a meeting to review the progress of the anti-graft body’s awareness and prevention campaign against corruption. He said that the NAB was mandated to carry out awareness and prevention functions against corruption in pursuance of the National Accountability Ordinance (NAO).

Under the awareness and prevention campaign, the NAB has been engaging different governmental, non-governmental organisations, media, civil society and others in order to aware people of the ill effects of corruption. He also said as per the positive feedback received from various segments of society, the NAB’s campaign on “SAY NO TO CORRUPTION” had been effectively and positively highlighted in print and electronic media which has been appreciated by all segments of society.

He said that NAB has taken steps to aware people of the ill effects of corruption under its campaign. The NAB chief said that the NAB’s top priority was to eradicate corruption from the country by using all its resources. He said that the NAB has decided to continue its nation-wide awareness and prevention campaign in 2017 in order to aware the people of the ill effects of corruption. He said that a recent report of Transparency International rated Pakistan in corruption perception index from 126 to 117 which was a great achievement for Pakistan due to NAB's efforts.

“The World Economic Forum has rated Pakistan from 126 to 122. Similarly, the PILDAT report also supports the position stated above as 42 percent people trusted the NAB as compared to other government departments.”