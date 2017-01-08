KARACHI: The alleged police encounter of Zeeshan got controversial on Saturday night, as the family protested outside the Mominabad police station and chanted slogans against police.

According to the police, they killed Zeeshan in an encounter and injured two of his companions. Meanwhile, the family claimed that it was a fake encounter.

The mother and sister of Zeeshan asked that how was Zeeshan killed while he was in the custody of police. They said that they would protest until they get justice.