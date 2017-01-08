ISLAMABAD - Pakistan has once again said the international community must take notice of India's hostile policy towards Islamabad which could lead to destabilisation of the region. Foreign Office Spokesman Nafees Zakaria said this while talking to Radio Pakistan on Saturday. He said India's irresponsible face has been fully exposed to the international community. Nafees Zakaria said Hindu extremist organisations like Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) are involved in terrorism. He said India is pursuing the policy of confrontation with Pakistan.