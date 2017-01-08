SIALKOT-Allama Iqbal’s grandson Muneeb Iqbal visited Iqbal Manzil, the birth place of the Poet of the East, here on Saturday.

He spent a few hours at Iqbal Manzil and paid homage to his grandfather. He also offered Fateha at the graves of the parents of Allama Iqbal besides laying floral wreaths there at Imam Sahib Graveyard.

He stressed a need for promotion of Iqbal’s theory and vision for establishing a durable peace and weeding out terrorism from the country. He said that Allama Iqbal had ever given a message of unity, faith, peace and self reliance for the national prosperity.

He narrated that there was a great imagination of action, ethics and spiritualism in Iqbal’s poetry, saying that Allama Iqbal had ever wanted to see human development through the way of selfhood and Khudi.

Muneeb Iqbal also highlighted various aspects of life, poetry and personality of Allama Iqbal. He said that Iqbal has attributed the youth as Shaheen for promoting and motivating selfhood or Khudi, courage and height of insight.