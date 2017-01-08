SADIQABAD-The local bodies’ representatives have started working, which stands testimony to the government’s pledge to resolve the problems being faced by the public at their doorsteps.

PML-N district council member Khalida Iqbal stated while talking to media here the other day.

She claimed that the PML-N government will complete its tenure, adding the political rivals will get nothing but disappointment. She said that the government had inherited countless economic and financial problems due to negligence and unprecedented corruption of the previous governments. “But the situation is much better now and all economic and energy crises the country grapples with will be overcome by 2018,” she claimed. Khalida Iqbal said that the public honoured the PML-N LB candidates with their trust, pledging they will spare no effort to come up to their expectations.

Rs0.5m granted for

treatment of cancer victim

The Punjab government has granted Rs0.5 million for treatment of a cancer victim here.

According to official sources, PML-N MPA Saith Kanji Ram called on Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif and informed him about a labourer Muhammad Asghar, 26, a resident of Railway Colony who is suffering from cancer. At his request, the chief minister granted Rs0.5 million for treatment of the patient. Kanji Ram handed over the cheque to the victim’s family.

On the occasion, he said that earlier the patient was provided with financial assistance for treatment.

Now the government again released Rs0.5 million for him so that he could manage expenses of his medical treatment easily, Kanji Ram added.