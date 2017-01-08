NOWSHERA VIRKAN-As the perturbed people have pinned hopes on the Local Body (LB) system, the problems being faced by them will be resolved at their doorsteps, a Municipal Committee chairman said.

With the restoration of the local bodies system, the public representatives will make efforts for the solution to their problems, a Municipal Committee chairman said.

Talking to media, he said that the PML-N transferred powers to the lowest level through local governments with a view to facilitating the public. He said that the government’s focus is on public service and working day and night for providing relief for the people.

He said that people have pinned hopes on the local governments. “We’ll use all-out resources to come up to the expectations of the public. No hindrance will be tolerated in the way to remove encroachments. He further added that the uncontrolled encroachments were eclipsing the beauty of the city and creating hurdles in the smooth flow of traffic on all the main bazaars and roads.

Gulzar Ahmad added that early launch of the anti-encroachment drive has become vital to remove the encroachments. He said that the Municipal Committee will soon start the campaign against the encroachments to clean the city. People said that due to the uncontrolled encroachments in front of the local shops, almost all the bazaars, markets and business and trade centres have become much narrow creating hurdles for the passersby. He said that the Municipal Committee will soon launch an anti-encroachment campaign in a couple of days in active cooperation with the Traders Association.