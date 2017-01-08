FAISALABAD:- The police took into custody aunt of minor maid Tayyaba following her disappearance here on Saturday. The minor maid came to spotlight after she was allegedly tortured at the house of additional district and sessions judge. The police have stepped up search for Tayyaba and her parents after the Supreme Court took suo motu notice of the torture case. According to neighbours, the police picked up aunt of Tayyaba for investigation from her house.