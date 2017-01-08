BAHAWALPUR-Federal Minister for Railways Khawaja Saad Rafiq inquired after the health of the children injured in the Lodhran Train accident at the Bahawal Victoria Hospital and announced compensation for the injured and the deceased’s families.

He asked about the medical facilities being provided for the injured children. He visited Arslan Suleman and Saqlain in Neurosurgery Ward as well as Yousuf and Zahid at Neuro ICU. He also met with the families of the victim. The minister assured them that the best medical facilities will be provided and strict action will be taken against those responsible for the accident.

Talking to the media Rafiq said that the families of the deceased would be given Rs1.5 million each by Pakistan Railways while Rs300,000 will be given to the injured persons. He added that investigation into the matter is in progress while gatekeeper and drivers are under police custody.

He said that all aspects of the incident are under transparent investigation and the guilty staffers will be given the punishment accordingly. To a question, he said that efforts are being made to improve the capacity and ability of Railways’ human resources. He added that the system is being modernised with new infrastructure.

To another question about the construction of Bahawalpur’s Railways Station, he said that a beautiful building for the station is being constructed at a cost of Rs280 million and will be completed by December 2017.

Addressing a Municipal Corporation’s event, Saad Rafiq said that Bahawalpur is a historic city and to keep the city clean and purged of encroachments, the Municipal Corporation play its important role.

He said that Bahawalpur Mayor Aqeel Najam Hashmi is a resourceful person as he achieved the honour with his hard working. He added that the area’s political leadership and officials work together to provide relief for the public.

He said that under the leadership of prime minister of Pakistan, the country is developing rapidly and soon loadshedding of electricity will end. He added that Pakistan-China Economic Corridor project will bring prosperity and promote trade.

He said railway train and road system will be improved through which national and international investors will invest in the country. He added that with the improvement of infrastructure, the country will develop.